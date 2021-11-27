MISSOULA, Mont. - Providence St. Patrick Hospital welcomed a 20-person Navy Medical Response team of health care clinicians Friday.
To help with a growing number of patients, Providence St. Patrick Hospital requested assistance for federal resources through the Montana State Department of Health.
The Navy Medical Response team came through the Joint Task Force Civil Support and U.S. Army North from the Department of Defense.
The team includes physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists that will be on-site at Providence St. Patrick Hospital through the end of their mission according to the hospital.
“Providence is extremely grateful for this support, and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers. We will have more information to share in the coming weeks once this team is actively working in the hospital,” Providence St. Patrick Hospital said in a release.