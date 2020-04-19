HELENA- Nearly $3.5 million in Department of Justice funding was announced for the Montana Board of Crime Control.
The $3,457,033 in funding was made available through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows states and local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
Lewis and Clark County is being directed $47,182 to help law enforcement respond to a potential increase of crime that may occur following the coronavirus outbreak.