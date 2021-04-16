PARK COUNTY, Mont. - In Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick's April 16 COVID-19 update, she says nearly 40% of Park County residents have been fully vaccinated. However, cases are still rising.
Dr. Desnick says the county has enough vaccine to distribute to all Park County residents age 16 and older.
Looking to protect more residents, Dr. Desnick says the county expects to have enough vaccine for those age 12 and up before the end of the school year, once a vaccine is approved.
"Based on recent numbers in the U.S. and other countries with high vaccination rates, all of the vaccines available in the U.S. are proving to be very effective at reducing the risk of death, severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19," Dr. Desnick said.
The health department and the county's vaccine partners including the pharmacies, the hospital, Community Health Partners and Mammoth Clinic continue to offer vaccines this coming week, she says. However, cases are still on the rise.
With the UK variant now in our area, the spread of the virus seems to be more rapid, especially among younger people, Dr. Desnick says.
"This week, Gallatin County has the highest number of cases of COVID in the state. And Park County is also seeing new cases almost every day," Dr. Desnick said.
Dr. Desnick reminds residents that masks are still required in indoor public spaces in Gallatin County, Park County, schools and Yellowstone National Park. Other health precautions are still encouraged as well.