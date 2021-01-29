HELENA - Nearly 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered by Montanans in the last 24 hours Governor Greg Gianforte says.
“With over 99,000 shots in arms, we continue to make progress to protect the most vulnerable,” Gianforte said in a tweet.
As of Jan. 29, 99,248 doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 24,519 Montanans are fully immunized.
You can keep track of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Montana’s COVID-19 dashboard that is updated daily.
