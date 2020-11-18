A new cidery and taphouse is now open in Kalispell and with the governors new COVID-19 measures going into effect on Friday new business owners need to make changes right opening.
"It is always challenging when there are new rules but we will be able to work within those rules," Big Mountain Ciderworks Owner Jennifer Desmul said.
Jennifer Desmul and her husband have been planning to open Big Mountain Ciderworks for over ten years. While its not easy to open a new business during a pandemic they figured now is a good a time as any.
"We have been pleasantly surprised! Lost of local support especially from the folks in the West Valley neighborhood," Desmul said.
Less than a month after a successful soft opening, Governor Bullock announced new statewide mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning all businesses, no matter how new, will have to make changes.
"With our building we are able to socially distance with our tables so we will easily be able to keep tables to 6 people or less and our staff will continue to wear masks and follow all the mandates," Desmul said.
As they follow the governors orders Big Mountain is already making some changes of their own. Desmul says they are always making new ciders and rotating what they have on tap.
"Right now we have six ciders on tap and we are making a seventh cider so by the end of the week we should have seven or eights ciders on tap," Desmul said.
A fun variety their customers have come to enjoy. Cody Guy was Big Mountain Ciderwork's first customer back on October 19th, and he has been coming back ever since.
"My favorite one was the pineapple one but they are out of that, and now I'm on to the cherry one, but they are all good," Guy said.
Nestled on 40 acres of land, 10 of those acres dedicated to their trees. Big Mountain Ciderworks has plenty of space to grow their multiple varieties of apples and pears for their ciders, so you can taste them only feet away in their tasting room.
"I think it is exciting to see people in the cidery enjoying the cider, tasting our food, having repeat customers, and it has just been fun to get the feedback," Desmul said.
Right now, the only place you can get Big Mountain Cider is at their cidery west of Kalispell. But Desmul says they will soon start a canning production to sell in grocery stores across Western Montana.