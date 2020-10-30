Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,063 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

207 in Yellowstone County

143 in Gallatin County

142 in Cascade County

93 in Flathead County

90 in Missoula County

36 in Lewis and Clark County

36 in Rosebud County

31 in Powell County

30 in Glacier County

19 in Roosevelt County

17 in Fallon County

17 in Silver Bow County

16 in Dawson County

16 in Deer Lodge County

13 in Carbon County

13 in Musselshell County

12 in Big Horn County

12 in Valley County

10 in Hill County

10 in Stillwater County

9 in Phillips County

9 in Ravalli County

8 in Madison County

7 in Sheridan County

6 in Jefferson County

6 in Lake County

6 in Lincoln County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Custer County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Sweet Grass County

4 in Carter County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Park County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Richland County

2 in McCone County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Toole County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Powder County

1 in Teton County

There have been 31,916 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,450 active, 21,102 recovered, 364 deaths and 357 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 492,629 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

