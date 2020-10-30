Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,063 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
207 in Yellowstone County
143 in Gallatin County
142 in Cascade County
93 in Flathead County
90 in Missoula County
36 in Lewis and Clark County
36 in Rosebud County
31 in Powell County
30 in Glacier County
19 in Roosevelt County
17 in Fallon County
17 in Silver Bow County
16 in Dawson County
16 in Deer Lodge County
13 in Carbon County
13 in Musselshell County
12 in Big Horn County
12 in Valley County
10 in Hill County
10 in Stillwater County
9 in Phillips County
9 in Ravalli County
8 in Madison County
7 in Sheridan County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Lake County
6 in Lincoln County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Custer County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Sweet Grass County
4 in Carter County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Park County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Richland County
2 in McCone County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Toole County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Powder County
1 in Teton County
There have been 31,916 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,450 active, 21,102 recovered, 364 deaths and 357 active hospitalizations.
A total of 492,629 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.