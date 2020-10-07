*UPDATE: The Missoula City-County Health Department posted the following on Facebook regarding Missoula's new COVID-19 cases:
"This morning Montana State DPHHS informed MCCHD that State DPHHS will be reporting more than 200 new cases in Missoula County when the state updates their site at 10:00 am today. While this number appears alarming, please know that MCCHD has already accounted for and reported these cases at the local level on our local platforms. The State is catching up on reconciling its data today, and today's report of 200+ cases in Missoula County is an artifact of that reconciliation. Please continue referring to local-level data from the County for the most current and accurate information about COVID in our local community. We'll be reporting new daily COVID numbers for Missoula County shortly. Thank you."
Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 733 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, the highest single-day case count to date.
The new cases include:
- 211 in Missoula County*
- 116 in Yellowstone County
- 83 in Glacier County
- 73 in Flathead County
- 48 in Gallatin County
- 21 in Cascade County
- 18 in Blaine County
- 17 in Beaverhead County
- 16 in Hill County
- 14 in Roosevelt County
- 13 in Deer Lodge County
- 11 in Lake County
- 9 in Lewis and Clark County
- 7 in Big Horn County
- 7 in Sanders County
- 7 in Valley County
- 6 in Daniels County
- 6 in Rosebud County
- 6 in Sheridan County
- 6 in Stillwater County
- 5 in Dawson County
- 4 in Pondera County
- 4 in Toole County
- 3 in Lincoln County
- 3 in Meagher County
- 3 in Silver Bow County
- 3 in Wibaux County
- 2 in Custer County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Granite County
- 2 in Madison County
- 2 in Powder County
- 1 in Liberty County
- 1 in Mineral County
- 1 in Teton County
- 1 in Treasure County
There have been 16,063 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,352 active, 10,518 recovered, 193 deaths and 235 active hospitalizations.
A total of 376,176 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
