MISSOULA - A new COVID-19 rapid test is available in Missoula, the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) announced Wednesday.
The Abbott BinaxNow test is available at MCCHD's clinic on Flynn Lane.
Abbott BinaxNow is a rapid test antigen that generates results in 15 minutes, MCHD wrote via press release. It is made by the same company that offered the most recent rapid tests in Missoula, Abbott Now ID. MCCHD says they are offering both tests because Abbott BinaxNow is more accessible and ready for service.
"In a clinical study, the sensitivity rate, also known as the true positive rate, was 97.1%," MCCHD wrote in the release. "That same study found the specificity rate, also known as a true-negative rate, to be 98.5%."
MCCHD added they will give a patient a PCR test in the event they receive a negative test result with the rapid test if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Abbott BinaxNow test under Emergency Use Authorization. MCCHD says they are certain the Abbott BinaxNow test will give accurate results in a timely basis.