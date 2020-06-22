The pools in Missoula opened up Monday, just in time for the nice summer weather, but this summer pool rules are going to be a little different than what it was before COVID-19.
We all know the usual rules, no running, no diving, but now their is a new rule, be sure to call ahead and make a reservation. The health department is only allowing up to 50 people in the pool at one time in an effort to limit the number of people effected in a possible exposure.
"With this clear delineations between groups we can tell just 50 people instead of 200 people that they are possible exposed and need to go get tested," Missoula Aquatics Manager Eric Seagrave said.
So if you want to take a dip at Currents or Splash Montana be sure to call ahead and reserve your spot in one of the daily time slots.
"We have 90 minuet time slots for recreational swim and in between each slot we have a half an hour to clear out the people who were there and start bringing in the next people," Seagrave said.
And in that 30 minuets lifeguards sanitize the pool deck, chairs, and toys.
So no matter if you favorite part is the slide, the lazy river, or swimming laps Seagrave has a tip to make sure you get the most out of your 90 minuets.
"We recommend you come in your swim suit take a shower at home and use the bathroom before you come that always a good idea at the pool please use the bathroom before you come," Seagrave said.
Swimmers may make reservations for Splash Montana and Currents Aquatics Center by calling 721-7275 or registering online with their existing Webtrac account. To set up a new online registration account, call 721-PARK (7275) to get a login and password.