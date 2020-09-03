HELENA- A new program that builds off the Montana Loan Deferment program was announced by Governor Steve Bullock Thursday that would allow Montana businesses to take out a new loan to support economic recovery.
The new Montana Working Capital program uses an unused portion of the $125 million allocated to the Montana Loan Deferment program that was launched in June.
“We are getting money out the door to keep employees on the job, support Montana businesses, and ensure long-term stability,” said Bullock. “With this new program, we can continue to support our economic recovery, while continuing to protect the health and safety of Montanans.”
Montana businesses will be allowed to take out a new loan to be used for payroll, employee benefits, lease or rent, inventory, utilities and insurance.
New borrowers can work through an approved lender to take out a loan with 35 percent of it granted through Coronavirus Relief Funds Bullock said.
The borrower would be responsible for making payments on the remaining 65 percent of the loan.
The program has a maximum loan size of $500,000, and with a grant of $175,000, the borrower would be responsible for making payments on the remaining $325,000.
Eligible borrowers would have experienced a 15 percent reduction in gross revenue due to the direct or indirect impacts of COVID-19.
The rates and terms will be determined by the lender and borrower.
Like the Montana Loan Deferment program, the new Montana Working Capital program will be run by the Board of Investments, in partnership with Montana banks and credit unions, and will begin accepting loan applications on Tuesday, September 8 a release from the Ofice of the Governor says.