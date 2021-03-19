MISSOULA, Mont. – A change to Missoula County’s COVID-19 requirements, means there would be no size restrictions for large events, if goals pertaining to vaccine administration and COVI-19 case counts are met.
The Missoula City-County Board of Health approved the changes Thursday. But the new plan cannot be put into place without an order from the Health Officer.
That order can take effect when the following goals are met:
- The vaccine dose administration rate is at least 600 doses per 1,000 Missoula County residents ages 16 and older.
- The new case incidence rate, based on a 7-day rolling average, has not trended above 25 per 100,000 population for the previous 14 days.
According to the Missoula City-County Health Department event and gathering requirements for COVID-19, the Health Officer will review the data on Tuesdays to determine if the goals have been met and the eased restrictions can go into place. Once the changes are implemented, the Health Officer will evaluate the data on a weekly basis to ensure the metrics are being maintained.
While the size limit restrictions would be lifted, other safety measures would still be in place for large events, including the existing face covering rule. Event organizers will also have to follow cleaning and disinfecting protocol and provide hand sanitizer or hand washing stations.
Organizers for events planned for more than 1,000 people will be required to work with the health department at least 10 days ahead of the event to discuss health and safety measures that will be implemented.
The University of Montana announced Thursday, approximately 5,000 fans will be able to attend spring football games inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
As of Friday, Missoula County’s average daily new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, was listed at 16. The county also reported 44,337 residents were fully vaccinated, while 17,063 of Missoula County’s 99,813 residents were listed as fully vaccinated.