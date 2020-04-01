A nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders heal from trauma is offering crisis resources for free to those who might benefit
REBOOT Recovery is a national nonprofit that recently expanded into Montana, and in anticipation of the toll that the coronavirus pandemic is placing on Americans, they are offering free crisis resources to all who might benefit.
According to REBOOT Recovery, the REBOOT Recovery Crisis Edition is a free five-part video series intended to help people understand, cope with and move forward from the current COVID-19 crisis or whatever trauma they may be facing.
Video topics include:
- What Is Going to Happen Next?
- Coping with the Anxiety of Uncertainty
- Moving forward in Uncertainty
- The Recovery Process
- Helping Others Heal
You can download the session videos on REBOOT Recovery’s website here.