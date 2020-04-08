CUT BANK- An employee of the Northern Rockies Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee is the second person in Glacier County to test positive for COVID-19 according to a release from the Northern Rockies Medical Center.
NRMC says the employee is well, is in isolation and is recovering at home.
The employee has not been at work since their exposure to the virus.
“All appropriate surveillance, interventions and containment strategies were implemented and precautions were taken once the exposure became apparent,” the release reads.
Three other employees were exposed as well and immediately placed on a 14-day at home active monitoring.
Any other potentially affected employees were contacted.
The release says the three who were also exposed are still on at-home active monitoring and the positive employee will remain in isolation until it is appropriate to return to work