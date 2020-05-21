NorthWestern Energy donates extra $100K in COVID-19 aid

BUTTE - NorthWestern Energy is contributing and additional $100,000 Thursday to a COVID-19 relief fund supporting small businesses experiencing the effects of the pandemic.
“The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is being defined by our support for one another,” NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Bob Rowe said in a release. “This crisis means many of those who have always been the backbone of communities now need assistance.”
NorthWestern Energy says in a release this donation increases their total contribution to $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. They donated $300,000 in April.
“This aid will be distributed to locally owned small businesses that didn’t receive a grant from NorthWestern Energy’s previous aid package,” Rowe said in the release. “Small businesses are critical to the health of the economies of the communities we serve.”
NorthWestern Energy says they will match employee financial contributions to the Montana State Chamber of Commerce Foundation, South Dakota Community Foundation and Nebraska Community Foundation.