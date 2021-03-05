HELENA, Mont. - The number of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Montana has outpaced the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday.
The governor's office said in a release a total of 105,977 people in Montana are fully vaccinated, while the state has recorded a total of 100,656 confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Friday morning.
“This encouraging milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of our health care workers who are administering these safe, effective vaccines. It’s also a testament to Montanans who have taken steps to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors from the spread of the virus,” Governor Gianforte said in the release. “We’ll keep up our efforts as the light at the end of the tunnel shines more brightly with each passing day.”