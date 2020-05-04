As we continue down the road to reopening, Monday was the first day Missoula County restaurants could offer sit-down dining services to customers.
Throughout town, dining areas at restaurants have seen customers for the first time in a long time. Paradise Falls had to close their doors and shut down its restaurant, bar, and casino back in March, now they are ready to welcome their customers back in. With a few changes.
“One thing they will also notice is our tables are pretty bare." Manager Staci Nugent said, "Usually, we have condiments set out for them, but as we want to limit the touches for them for just about every item, we’ll have individualized items for condiments, portions for salad dressings, all those things, as well as disposable cups and an option for disposable silverware."
Other restaurants like the Top Hat are also offering disposable menus and making sure tables are 6-feet apart. They have even created a new position, a Health Safety Manager, to "Ensure the Top Hat is strictly following all requirements and recommendations of the Missoula County Health Department."
Other restaurants aren't making as big of a change yet. Highlander Beer says they are sticking to take out for the time being.
"Our whole service model has to adjust, as well as our physical tap room layout, and that is just taking a little bit more time for us to meet the requirements in the time that was originally given by the governor," General Manager Hannah Talbott said.
But other places say they don't see a change in the near future. Plonk wine bar says they've "Opted to hold off on reopening for the moment." While they continue to strategize and are "working hard to get you that much deserved cocktail."
