GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting one additional confirmed case of coronavirus in Cascade County Thursday.
The new case is a female in her 20s who is a visitor to Cascade County with recent out-of-state travel.
The individual will not be considered a Montana case.
Contacts have been identified in Cascade County according to the Cascade CCHD.
Both the woman and all identified contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and are actively being monitored by the CCHD.