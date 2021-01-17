Between events like "Small Business Saturday" and "Take Out Tuesday" many folks are trying to support local businesses as the pandemic continues. But one man in Missoula has created a unique way to highlight local businesses.
Eric Bucy created the Instagram page 365 Missoula Follows.
"I just thought it was a good opportunity to get people thinking local first and not just jumping on amazon and ordering stuff off of there," Bucy said.
Every day he tags a local business in a post, gives a quick description of what they do, and shows off some of their work.
"Its not just food its not just one category its pretty much looking at anyone with a business, I don't have any set rules," Bucy said.
So far he has posted about restaurants, tattoo parlors, musicians, woodworkers, businesses you can visit in person like Veera Donuts, and the Cambie Taphouse, and even businesses that are only online like Anomal Press. But the one thing they all have in common is they are based in Missoula.
"The engagement has been super positive I think people have been wanting to support local businesses in any way that they can," Bucy said.
Through out this project Bucy says he has discovered so many new local businesses his list of future posts is already a couple hundred long! When asked if this project will go past the 365 days of 2021, Busy had this to say.
"Thats a good question, I could see down the road doing another year of it after this one but we will see how much stamina I got once this one is done," Bucy said.
Until then Bucy will continue to post about a different local business everyday of the year.
If you want to find out about a new business everyday follow 365 Missoula follows on Instagram