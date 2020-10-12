One school in Western Montana is celebrating zero COVID-19 cases.
The Seeley Lake Community Council heard from both the Superintendent of the Elementary and the Principal of the High School Monday night on what their schools are doing to keep their students safe.
The high school in Seeley is a part of MCPS so they have been adjusting to the same block schedule with a limited number of students on campus just like the schools in the city of Missoula.
The elementary school on the other hand, had all their students come back at once, but the superintendent said everyone has stayed healthy thanks to everyone wearing masks.
"All the kids have really been great, we know wearing a mask isn't fun but they have all been troopers," Superintendent Josh Gibbs said.
Seeley Lake Elementary has more than 150 students and another factor that Gibbs says helps stop the spread is that classes rarely cross over or interact.
While wearing a mask all day and not seeing other students can be a drag, he says masks have had some unexpected silver linings.
"I talked to our speech pathologist and she said it has really helped some of our speech kids because they have to talk louder and enunciate more so that has actually helped their speech so that's a silver lining," Gibbs said.
Another silver lining is that any time a student is sick or cant come to school for whatever reason, they already have access to virtual learning through the Chromebook the Seeley Lake gives every student to take home.