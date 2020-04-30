GREAT FALLS- On Friday, five local yoga instructors will be working together to raise money for United Way of Cascade County’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
The instructors will be holding a 75-minute online yoga session on Friday, from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm, and anyone can join.
Each of the instructors will take turns leading the class, the instructors are:
Lisa Moore, owner of Free to Be studio
Kate Weiskittel, United Way and a certified yoga instructor
Michelle Chenoweth, owner of Mind Body Yoga
Pam Quinn, owner of Yoga for Wellness
Barb Walden, instructor from Yoga for Wellness
You can register for the Together with Yoga Facebook event on United Way’s or Free to Be studio’s Facebook page, or by emailing freetobeyogamt@gmail.com.
After registering, you will be sent a video link.
A minimum donation of $10 can be made through United Way’s Great Falls page here.
United Way of Cascade County says all money raised supports local organizations who are seeing an increased demand on their services.