HELENA - Nonprofit West Mont is cancelling the this year's Harvest Days Family Fun Day scheduled for September 2020 at Farm & Gardens in Helena due to COVID-19 concerns.
The annual event usually brings in 3,000 guests per year with activities such as lunch, wagon rides, entertainment and a petting zoo, West Mont said in a release.
"This was a tough decision due to the uncertainty of what September will look like," West Mont President, Ashleigh Heimbach said in the release. "We are confident it will continue to keep our community, staff, and clients safe if we cancel this year and focus on making this event bigger and better next year. Thank you all for your support and understanding!"