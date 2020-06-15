BIGFORK, Mont. - Organizers are rescheduling the ninth annual Montana Dragon Boat Festival in Bigfork Bay originally taking place Sept. 12-13, 2020 in regards to the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the Bigfork Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) the yearly event attracts teams from all over Montana, the Northwest and Canada. The BACC says they had to set back their registration date that normally takes place during spring due to COVID-19 and traveling limitations. Also, it was impossible for organizers to predict social distancing guidelines in September.
“It became a question of when the border will reopen and if the members of the Elemental crew would be comfortable coming down. The decision to cancel made itself when the uncertainty of Elemental's involvement came up. The event relies heavily on their presence and professionalism,” Rebekah King, director of the Bigfork Area Chamber, said in the release.
Although this year's festival is rescheduled, BACC says organizers and area teams are figuring out other ways to celebrate such as "the Flathead Dragonflies hosting a clinic that weekend, possible virtual races, or a one-day practice event to bring paddlers together."
“It is important to keep interest in the festival and the sport of dragon boat racing growing in the Flathead Valley,” Alida Tinch with the Flathead Dragonflies said in the release.