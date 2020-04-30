LEWISTOWN- A confirmed case of the coronavirus in Fergus County was announced Thursday by Fergus County DES.
The individual is a resident of Fergus County who has been out of state for an extended period.
Fergus County DES says the person has not returned to Montana, and that they will recover out of state before returning home.
“This is not a time to panic but a time to remember to be diligent in washing our hands and taking extra precautions to keep from getting sick,” Fergus County DES wrote.
This is the first and only confirmed case of the virus for Fergus County.