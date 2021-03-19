PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Laurel Desnick, Park County's Health Officer, announced Park County will begin to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of essential workers during the first week of April.
In a COVID-19 update for Park County, Dr. Desnick said first responders, clergymen, tradespeople, employees at grocery stores, gas stations, post offices, libraries, in hospitality and many more will be prioritized to receive the vaccine.
In lieu of the governor's announcement that vaccine will be available to all Montanans age 16 and older on April 1, it seems Park County is taking a slower approach. With less than 15% of their eligible population fully vaccinated, Dr. Desnick says they are working to vaccinate well over 50%.
Dr. Desnick also announced that Park County, Gallatin County and Yellowstone National Park will continue the requirement of face masks in indoor public spaces.
As for deaths related to COVID-19, Dr. Desnick said, "It has been another sad week with two more deaths at our nursing home. It is a sober reminder that this pandemic is not over. Our hearts go out to family, friends and the staff at Livingston Health and Rehab as they navigate this very difficult time."
Ten new cases were also reported in the county this week, largely related to sporting events and social gatherings, she said.
This week, close to 800 first-doses were given in Park County. Nearly 200 of them were given to educators and child care providers by Osco Drug, thanks to a special allocation from the federal government, Dr. Desnick said.
Through another special allocation, Dr. Desnick said outreach clinics in Cooke City and the Shields Valley were set up for people who have difficulty getting into town for their vaccinations.
"If we can all remain careful through the springtime, watching out for each other by wearing a mask, keeping away from crowded indoor spaces and getting vaccinated, it looks quite hopeful that summer can truly be a breath of fresh air," Dr. Desnick said.