PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick released her COVID-19 update Friday. According to Dr. Desnick, the county has seen an increase in cases recently, and is expanding vaccination clinics to individuals age 16 through 18.
New cases of the COVID-19 virus remain high this week, Dr. Desnick said. But the pattern of cases shows that it has spread to younger people, including teenagers. Dr. Desnick believes this may be an indication of the UK variant in Park County.
She said they are noticing a similar trend in Gallatin County, with 65 new cases identified Thursday.
To combat the spread, Dr. Desnick said the first vaccination clinic for those ages 16 to 18 will be held Tuesday, April 13. The clinic will take place that Tuesday morning at Park High School.
The following week, a second clinic will be held in the Shields Valley, Dr. Desnick said. For more information, you can contact your school or the Health Department.
Park County lost another person this week, due to COVID, according to Dr. Desnick. This brings the total to 17 individuals who have passed away in the county due to the coronavirus.
According to a recent report from the State of Montana, Dr. Desnick said overall death rates were up 14% last year compared to the previous five years. The report showed that COVID-19 was the number three cause of death, just behind heart disease and cancer.
That is why, Dr. Desnick said, she is encouraging everyone to continue to follow public health recommendations. This way, she said, community members can protect themselves, their families and neighbors.
Dr. Desnick reminds the community that, once you are fully vaccinated and not showing symptoms, you will no longer need to quarantine when exposed to the coronavirus.