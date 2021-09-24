Park County Health Department COVID-19 update: Sept. 24

PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Park County lost another resident to COVID-19, Dr. Laurel Desnick said in an update from the Park City-County Health Department.
A woman in her 60s died at Livingston Healthcare Thursday.
With more than 150 active cases in the county, Dr. Desnick said there is still concern for students in schools.
"A big concern remains in the schools throughout the county, where cases continue to affect the education and health of both staff and students," she said.
In order to slow the spread, Dr. Desnick said the best way to safeguard against COVID is to get vaccinated.
"The schools need all of us to help keep the doors open and the kids in the classroom," she said.
According to Dr. Desnick, unvaccinated individuals are 10 to 15 times more likely to die from a COVID infection than those who are vaccinated.
Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have not arrived in the county yet, but Dr. Desnick said there's no need to worry because the booster may be more effective if you do not rush to get it right away.