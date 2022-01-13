LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Health Department is changing up testing for COVID-19 in the county.
Starting Monday, Jan. 17, Park County residents with COVID-19 symptoms can drive through the Park County Fairgrounds Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to get tested.
Results from tests will be available 24 to 48 hours after the test was taken.
The health department says their goal for testing is to limit the spread of the virus in the community.
“This is especially important to protect frontline workers and keep essential services open,” the Park County Health Department wrote. “This is also a time for employers to encourage anyone who doesn’t feel well to stay home.”
Testing is also available at Community Health Partners, Livingston HealthCare and Mammoth clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.