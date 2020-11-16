LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park City-County Health Department (PCCHD) is reporting two COVID-19 deaths, one on Friday and the other on Sunday, both at Livingston HealthCare.
According to a release from PCCHD, a Park County man in his 70s died Sunday. Another man also in his 70s died Friday -- he was from North Dakota but was hospitalized in Park County due to hospital overcrowding.
This marks the first death of a Park County resident, according to PCCHD.
PCCHD will not share any further details to protect the privacy of the men and their families.
“I would like to express my condolences to the families,”Dr. Laurel Desnick, PCCHD Officer, said in the release. “We all share in your sadness. It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially far from home.”
“This is a somber reminder to the rest of the community. In all likelihood, these will not be our only deaths from the virus.” Desnick said in the release. “We know how to stop the spread of this virus. Now is the time for each of us to do everything we can to help.”