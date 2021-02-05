PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick says her county is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to Park County residents age 75 and older.
Desnick says they have worked very hard to reach those who are most at risk for severe consequences from the virus, and are expanding that list to include more people now.
Desnick adds, if you know anyone age 75 and over who would like a vaccine, you can sign up here or by calling the health department at 406-222-4131.
She says they are especially looking for people in Gardiner, Wilsall, Clyde Park and Cooke City who would like to be vaccinated. Desnick says if you or someone you know in these communities has not received the vaccine and are not on the vaccine list to please let them know.
As far as spread of the disease, Desnick says the county has been averaging less than five cases a day in the past couple of weeks.
"This is a good low number and we want to make sure the cases remain low," she said. "In order to do this, we are encouraging people to test more frequently."
Desnick also reminds the county that there is a free drive-thru testing site open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park County fairgrounds.
If you test positive, Desnick says, you will get a phone call within a few hours.
Finally, Desnick said there is concern around the country about another large outbreak of illness tied to Super Bowl Sunday. She advises the county to please take care to avoid large groups to keep safe.