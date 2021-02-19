PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick released a Feb. 19 update on COVID-19 in Park County.
Dr. Desnick said the county did not receive any vaccines this week, due to delays from power outages and winter storms.
However, she said they were able to complete several previously scheduled outreach clinics with doses set aside from prior shipments.
In the video, Dr. Desnick relays the news of a nursing home outbreak, which claimed the life of one person in the county. She said state and local resources are working to prevent further spread at the facility.
Dr. Desnick said nearly 3,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across the county.
Park County is still under Phase 1B of the governor's COVID-19 plan, which includes people above the age of 70, those ages 16-69 with certain high-risk medical conditions, American Indians and people of color.
If you are in this 1B group, Dr. Desnick asks you to please contact the Park County/City Health Department to get on the list for a vaccine.
Or, she said, check with your health provider or pharmacist for other options.
"Our county mask mandate remains in place to help protect our whole community from this illness," Dr. Desnick said.