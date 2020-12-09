During this pandemic child care has been a concern for many families. But now, Missoula Parks & Recreation has created an affordable alternative.
They are calling it the Base camp and they have completely transformed the old library downtown.
"Its really neat to see this space being used to its full potential," Youth Program Coordinator Gretchen Sutherland said.
Its hard to recognize the old library when you first walk in. What used to be a quite space filled with books, is now filled with children.
"It's so cool to be here because Parks & Rec has never had an indoor space before," Sutherland said, "So it's been nice to have this space for out kiddos."
Plus, its more affordable than ever.
"I know families have struggled to find child care for their kids, some people have lost jobs and really need an affordable place to send their kiddos. Since we have gotten the CARES act grant we have been able to offer our programing at a super reduced rate," Sutherland said.
A $470,000 CARES act grant to be exact.
Now, families can apply to get a child care for as little as $2 a day, a 95% discount.
But its more than just fun and games they are also giving the kids a space to study.
"We have an active zone with floor hockey and a ninja course, we've got a Lego area, and a remote learning area, where they do their homework when they are not in school," Sutherland said, "There is never a dull moment here."
With their current funding, the Base Camp will be open until January 22. If you want to register your kids you can online or over the phone. Parks & Rec ask that you make reservations at least 48 hours ahead of time.
The Base Camp also has social distancing and other Covid precautions in place to keep children safe. Masks are required for all students, once a child is assigned to a group or a pod they will only interact with kids in that group, and they limit time in the car when ever they leave the Base Camp.