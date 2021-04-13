MISSOULA, Mont. - Partnership Health Center is not administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of caution at Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula County 9-1-1 on behalf of PHC, PHC will offer residents who have a vaccine appointment Tuesday the Moderna vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
