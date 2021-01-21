GREAT FALLS, Mont.- In just a few hours anyone 70 and older in Cascade County can sign up for the vaccine, but some people are concerned logging on early won't be enough to land a spot.
Qualified people will be glued to their screens come 9 a.m. when the City/County Health Department's link goes live. The system is first come, first served and there are only 1,500 slots available.
"You may not get one but I am confident I will get a place. I just am ready to make to get that vaccine," said Linda Colenso, 72, of Great Falls.
Anyone who can access the link will sign up for vaccine appointments at ExpoPark starting Monday. The second dose will be scheduled after the first is administered.
Colenso is optimistic about securing a spot, "I want to be sure I do everything I can to have the next 20 years."
Some want to get the shot so they can see their grandchildren again, others like Colenso hope crowds can return to church and volunteering can resume. She hopes visiting the website early will be enough to get through.
"I think it will give me a chance, you know I'm a child of the 1950s. Through our lifetime we've had boosters for these vaccines and we've lived through them. We're healthy," said Colenso.
She explains how her family has lived through a pandemic before, "My paternal grandmother died of the 1919 flu in Canada. They didn't have the medical help nor the communications that we have today so when this virus came out I immediately thought about her and couldn't wait to somehow get protected from it and of course move on to my future."
Now she's just hoping to make the cut. Some people who qualify may get shut out and many are wondering when the next round of eligible people will be announced. So far the C.C.H.D. has not released any specific dates. Phase 1C is set to begin March 15th and is expected to last around four months.
Nearly 171,000 additional Montanans will get the shot in that tier, including people with pre-existing conditions. Phase 2 of the vaccine's rollout is set for July and everyone should be included in the plans.