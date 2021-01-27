GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Thousands of people aged 70 and older are getting ready for round two of vaccine rollout in Cascade County.
Last week the first round came and went so fast that thousands of people were shut out as they were entering their information online. Now the City/County Health Department is listening to your feedback to make the process run smoother this second time around.
Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner says they’re frustrated too. Many people were shut out when all 1,500 spots filled up within minutes of the link going live.
In the meantime, the C.C.H.D. Is asking for your patience with the link in the future because nearly 27,000 people are applying in Tier 1 B and there are a limited amount of spots each round.
Another sign up link goes live at 9 am Thursday.