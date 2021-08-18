MISSOULA, Mont. - Everyone on the University of Montana campus is being asked to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status at the recommendation of the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Indoor spaces include public spaces in residence halls, Mansfield Library, computer labs, study lounges, University Center, Lommasson and the Food Zoo when not eating or drinking.
A letter from the UM President Seth Bodnar sent to UM employees says that for classrooms and laboratory settings, masks will be required.
“This is not a campus-wide mask mandate, but as students return to our campus from various parts of the country, health officials have advised us that by immediately wearing masks in these settings where social distancing is not possible, we can more successfully mitigate the spread of the Delta variant during the initial weeks of the semester,” Bodnar said in the release. “As we’ve seen over the past 18 months, the pandemic will ebb and flow in Missoula County, and we will revisit this guidance on Sept. 20.”
Bodnar said the university’s COVID Response Team is working closely with state and local public health officials as they continue to adjust their operations and policies to protect the health and safety of the UM Family.
UM will continue to work with the Missoula City-County Health Department in adapting campus policies to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including the more contagious Delta variant.