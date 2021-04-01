NEW YORK - Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday their COVID-19 vaccine lasts a minimum of six months in defending against the virus after the second dose, as revealed in their Phase 3 clinical trial.
CNN reported Pfizer and BioNTech said, "The vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."
CNN added the companies said the vaccine protects entirely against the South African COVID-19 variant, B.1.351.
Previously, it was reported the Pfizer vaccine's protection was effective a minimum of 90 days.