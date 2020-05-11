Drive-in movie theater

Photo: Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center / Ali Azimi

HAMILTON, Mont. - A drive-in movie theater is popping up in the Bitterroot Valley in June.

Pharaohplex Cinemas, a locally-owned movie theater in Hamilton, announced on their website they are opening a drive-in movie theater for customers who are not ready to view movies in an enclosed space due to the spread of COVID-19.  

"We know that many people might not be ready to come indoors for a movie and popcorn soooo," Pharaohplex's announcement says, "We're bringing back family night fun in the summers with a state of the art digital DriveIn experience."

Pharaohplex also announces their indoor theater is reopening on May 22, anticipating to screen a list of classic movies for $3 a ticket. They write in the announcement they are practicing social distancing guidelines as they reopen.  

Pharaohplex says they will share updates on the drive-in on their website in the foreseeable future.

"We are here to support our local community and hope you will support your LOCAL business," Pharaohplex writes in their announcement. 

