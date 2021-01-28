GREAT FALLS - Older adults in Cascade County faced an error message early Thursday morning when they tried calling and signing up for local COVID-19 vaccinations events taking place next week.
County residents who attempted registrations through voicemail reached out to Montana Right Now by phone and social media, telling MRN about the message they heard while signing up: ‘You have reached a non-working number in Cascade County.’
The reason? According to the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD), their phone line crashed due to a high volume of over 8,000 incoming calls, with that ‘sheer number’ overwhelming the department since they opened their line to the public at 9:00 am.
They’ve since got it back up and running thanks to Great Falls Public Works. It’s a service designed for those who can’t use Benefis’ online portal, putting anyone 70 and older on the vaccination list as long as they left important info, like their name, address and date of birth.
CCHD says anyone facing issues with future calls should hang up, and try again after 15 minutes. If you’re able to leave a voicemail successfully, you won’t get any official confirmation until your name reaches the top of their vaccination waitlist.
Alternatively, you can also skip the phone and register by email, sending your information to vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov. This approach then creates an automatic reply email confirming the department got your message, which may land in your spam folder if it doesn’t show up in your inbox.
CCHD says you may go through one method or the other, but asks people not to do both since they end up on the same waitlist.
No public health officers were available to speak on-camera but they did answer our questions in an email, saying in part:
“We understand that the online sign-up process is frustrating. But it is the safest option in this time of pandemic. We are trying to avoid having people from our most vulnerable population (age 70+) come down to the clinic and wait for hours in the cold with limited social distancing, only to be turned away because we do not have enough vaccine. This is just our second week vaccinating the general public and there are obviously ways to improve - we are working hard with our healthcare partners to find those areas for improvement and make this the best experience we can for our community members. We thank everyone for their patience with us in this difficult time, and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to get vaccine for everyone who wants it!””
Next week’s appointments are now full, but CCHD will open new ones every week depending on how many vaccine doses they get from the state.
As of the writing of this article, CCHD says the Vaccination Phone line and email will remain open at all hours and people do not have to wait for scheduled times to join the waiting list.
When signing up for a vaccine, the health department asks you to speak clearly and slowly and leave your name, date of birth, phone number and address to be placed on the list.