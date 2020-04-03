PHOTOS: MT National Guard conducting initial screenings at airports, Shelby train station

Airmen with the Montana National Guard don personal protective equipment before screening passengers for COVID-19 at the Great Falls International Airport, Montana, April 3, 2020. Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state.
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES
04.02.2020
Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Butterfield
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Senior Airman Caleb Orso, 120th Airlift Wing, Montana National Guard, acts as the recorder during screening passengers for COVID-19 at the Great Falls International Airport, Montana, April 3, 2020. Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state.
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES
04.02.2020
Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Butterfield
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Army Sgt. Willy Nesmith with the 631st Chemical Company from Cut Bank, Montana takes the temperature of Army Spc. Trevor Dodson with the 1-189th GSAB from Shelby, Montana as a part of daily personal wellness verification at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Soldiers with the Montana National Guard arrive at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana to perform COVID-19 screening for out of state travelers, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Soldiers with the Montana National Guard perform a COVID-19 screening test for an out of state traveler at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Army Spc. Trevor Dodson with the 1-189th GSAB from Shelby, Montana and Army Spc. Robert Swenson, with the 1-163rd CAB from Conrad, Montana perform a COVID-19 screening for an out of state traveler at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
PHOTOS: MT National Guard conducting initial screenings at airports, Shelby train station
1 of 6
Airmen with the Montana National Guard don personal protective equipment before screening passengers for COVID-19 at the Great Falls International Airport, Montana, April 3, 2020. Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state.
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES
04.02.2020
Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Butterfield
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Senior Airman Caleb Orso, 120th Airlift Wing, Montana National Guard, acts as the recorder during screening passengers for COVID-19 at the Great Falls International Airport, Montana, April 3, 2020. Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state.
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES
04.02.2020
Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Butterfield
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Army Sgt. Willy Nesmith with the 631st Chemical Company from Cut Bank, Montana takes the temperature of Army Spc. Trevor Dodson with the 1-189th GSAB from Shelby, Montana as a part of daily personal wellness verification at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Soldiers with the Montana National Guard arrive at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana to perform COVID-19 screening for out of state travelers, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Soldiers with the Montana National Guard perform a COVID-19 screening test for an out of state traveler at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Army Spc. Trevor Dodson with the 1-189th GSAB from Shelby, Montana and Army Spc. Robert Swenson, with the 1-163rd CAB from Conrad, Montana perform a COVID-19 screening for an out of state traveler at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke)
SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES
04.03.2020
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke
120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
The Montana National Guard is at airports and train stations around the state to screen people coming into Montana from other states and countries.
Major General Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General and Montana COVID -19 Task Force Leader, said the soldiers and airmen will be located at airports in Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, Helena Great Falls and Butte.