PHOTOS: MT National Guard conducting initial screenings at airports, Shelby train station

The Montana National Guard is at airports and train stations around the state to screen people coming into Montana from other states and countries. 

The 73 Guardsmen have been activated for State Active Duty by Governor Steve Bullock in response to COVID-19 according to a release from the Montana National Guard. 

Major General Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General and Montana COVID -19 Task Force Leader, said the soldiers and airmen will be located at airports in Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, Helena Great Falls and Butte. 

