CORVALLIS, Mont. - Pork, it's whats for dinner for many Bitterroot families.
Wednesday morning 185 pigs were delivered to Corvallis Montana all the way from the Midwest.
Those pigs were going to be euthanized in Minnesota because pork processing plants in the Midwest are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
But now these pork chops won't go to waste as families all through the Bitterroot bought anywhere from one to 20 pigs!
One pig buyer said buying a pig is about more than just putting food on the table.
"We need to help each other out and do what we can for the farmers and ranchers and for ourselves to keep our families fed," Bill Fisher said.
Plus, two pigs from Wednesday's shipment will be donated to local food banks so more families will get fresh pork on their table.