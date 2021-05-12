Missoula masks required list

MISSOULA, Mont. - Though the Missoula City-County Health Department relaxed the mask requirement to a recommendation earlier this week, many entities in Missoula County still require masks.

As stated in a release, these include, but are not necessarily limited to:

  • Healthcare facilities
  • Many schools and childcare facilities
  • University of Montana
  • Missoula International Airport
  • Mountain Line
  • Federal buildings
  • Some local government offices, particularly those with high public use
  • Private businesses and other entities that choose to require masks

Community members are encouraged to bring a mask with them in case a building they plan to enter still requires one.

