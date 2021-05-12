MISSOULA, Mont. - Though the Missoula City-County Health Department relaxed the mask requirement to a recommendation earlier this week, many entities in Missoula County still require masks.
As stated in a release, these include, but are not necessarily limited to:
- Healthcare facilities
- Many schools and childcare facilities
- University of Montana
- Missoula International Airport
- Mountain Line
- Federal buildings
- Some local government offices, particularly those with high public use
- Private businesses and other entities that choose to require masks
Community members are encouraged to bring a mask with them in case a building they plan to enter still requires one.