Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Plains High School will be closed Sept. 9 for grades 9-12.
During the closure, no new school work will be assigned. High school teachers will be available to help students by answering emails, using Google Classroom and taking phone calls. On top of class being canceled, extra curricular activities are also canceled.
Right now, the school is conducting contact tracing in collaboration with the county health department. If your child has been affected, you'll be contacted.
Grades K-8 will be in class Thursday. Busses will run as normal, with breakfast and lunch also being served as normal.