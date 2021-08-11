HELENA, Mont. - Just after 9 A.M. Emergency Services responded to a call about a plane crash in Lewis and Clark County.
A twin engine plane carrying three passengers inside clipped several trees before hitting the ground.
There was no fire but a substantial fuel leek.
All passengers on the flight were injured but are currently stable. One passenger life-flighted to GF hospital, other two in Helena hospital. All three people have reported breathing related injuries and one reported an injured ankle.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Come back for updates as we receive them.