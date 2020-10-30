MISSOULA - Police are trying to locate a missing teenager missing since Thursday in Missoula.
Breanna Spotted Eagle, 17, reportedly last seen getting out of school on the 3100 block of South Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department.
She is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 120-pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a 1-inch scar in top of her left hand.
Her potential destination is uncertain.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1, or anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (406) 552-6300.
