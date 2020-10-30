Breanna Spotted Eagle
Photo courtesy of Missoula Police Department / Facebook

MISSOULA - Police are trying to locate a missing teenager missing since Thursday in Missoula.

Breanna Spotted Eagle, 17, reportedly last seen getting out of school on the 3100 block of South Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department.

She is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 120-pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a 1-inch scar in top of her left hand.

Her potential destination is uncertain.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1, or anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (406) 552-6300.

Ofc. Jeff Lloyd is attempting to locate Breanna Spotted Eagle(17). It has been reported that Breanna left the 3100...

Posted by City of Missoula Police Department on Friday, October 30, 2020

Tags

News For You