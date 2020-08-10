HELENA, Mont. - Muni’s Sports Grille at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena has temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, according to city officials.
The potential case has not yet been confirmed, and staff are continuing to follow Lewis & Clark Public Health guidance for sanitizing surfaces. Employees are also being tested. City officials say the restaurant will remain closed until more information is available.
Officials say all course buildings were closed and sanitized in the last 24 hours. The golf course is now open and operating under phase II guidance, though Pro Shop transactions will be conducted outside until Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Any confirmed COVID-19 cases that occur in the county are investigated by public health nurses, who notify close contacts.