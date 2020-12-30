The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) have released a statement Wednesday in response to the confirmation of the new strain of COVID-19 found in a Colorado nursing home.
The following is a statement attributable to Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL:
“News that the new strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed and connected with a Colorado nursing home indicates that our fight against this virus is far from over. This development comes at a time when long term care facilities are facing the worst outbreak since the spring. Soaring community spread has resulted in a record-breaking number of cases and deaths in nursing homes—nearly 25,000 cases and 4,000 deaths per week. This is why long term care residents and staff must be prioritized for critical resources, especially distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of the virus, coupled with the vulnerability of our populations, the vaccines will literally be a lifesaver for tens of thousands of long term care residents. In addition, providers need ongoing support with personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and staffing. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our residents and staff, but we need the full support of federal and state governments to win this war."