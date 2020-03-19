MISSOULA - Providence Health & Services is asking the community for supply donations as healthcare industries are experiencing shortages across the country amid coronavirus.
According to a release from Providence, they are asking area businesses both local and regional for any sort of mask donation, surgical, N95 or other, due to a scarce supply of personal protective equipment. They are encouraging businesses in construction, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, breweries or mining to donate. If interested in donating, reach Anita at (406)329-4147 or anita.nash@providence.org.
Providence also says Montana is in dire need for blood donations. They are directing blood donors to the Red Cross.