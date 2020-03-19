MISSOULA - Providence Montana is asking the community for supply donations as healthcare industries are experiencing shortages across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Providence Montana is encouraging local and regional businesses for any sort of mask donation, surgical, N95 or other, due to a scarce supply of personal protective equipment. Those in construction, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, breweries or mining are encouraged to donate.
Those who can help are asked to call Anita at 406-329-4147 or email anita.nash@providence.org.
Providence also says Montana is in dire need for blood donations. They are directing blood donors to the Red Cross.