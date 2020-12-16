MISSOULA - Providence St. Patrick Hospital received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15.
St. Patrick Hospital says they will start administering the vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17 to frontline healthcare workers who provide care for or could be exposed to patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Providence Montana said they are thankful for their staff who have been working throughout this pandemic and are urging people to continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently.