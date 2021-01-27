MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, in partnership with UM, will hold a public vaccination clinic from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at UM’s Adams Center.
This vaccination clinic is intended for individuals who qualify for Phase 1A and priority recipients in Phase 1B. Priority recipients are Missoula County residents who are 70 and older OR American Indians/people of color who are 16 and older. This clinic is not intended for individuals under 70 with qualifying health conditions. Individuals who have had any type of vaccine or immunization (flu, shingles, etc.) in the last 14 days need to wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Both public vaccination clinics have filled their available appointments, but the county will open more clinics once they get more doses.
"We are standing up a vaccine clinic and we are giving out all the vaccines we have available then close it down then plan the next clinic based on the vaccine availability," Vaccine Coordination Team Public Information Officer Nick Holloway said.
This is the first public vaccine clinic in the county and is intended for residents who do not have regular healthcare providers. Residents with regular providers should visit the Missoula County Vaccine Information page here or call the info line for updates on how their provider plans to administer vaccines. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.
"When the vaccine becomes more readily available however we have to get vaccines to all the providers so thy can get vaccines to their patients," Holloway said.
This clinic is free, regardless of whether people have health insurance. However, people who do have health insurance should bring their insurance card as insurance will be billed an administrative fee to help cover costs associated with the clinic. This fee will not result in an out-of-pocket cost to insured people.
Staff and students with UM’s Health Services Pharmacy, operated by the Skaggs School of Pharmacy, will administer vaccinations at the clinic. The Health Services Pharmacy is one of 26 vaccine providers registered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Missoula County; however, the current limiting factor is the availability of vaccine. Missoula City-County Health Department staff recently learned from state health administrators that Missoula County can expect to receive approximately 1,500 first doses each week for the foreseeable future, based on the state’s entire allocation of approximately 13,000 first doses. Missoula County will likely have nearly 40,000 people expecting to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B.
"When the vaccine arrives we will be able to put shots in arms as quickly as possible," Holloway said.
The vaccine scarcity is not unique to Missoula County or to Montana; the shortage is nationwide. Health department leaders continue to advocate for more doses at every opportunity. While we wait, they encourage people to continue to take the standard precautions against transmission of the virus: masking, social distancing, washing hands and keeping their social circles small.